Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $799,000 Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 104.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 969.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 148,272 shares during the last quarter.

KURA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of KURA opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

