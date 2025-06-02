StandardAero (SARO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 9th. Analysts expect StandardAero to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect StandardAero to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. StandardAero has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $180,066,291.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,983,425 shares of company stock worth $353,519,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in StandardAero in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 111,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StandardAero during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero during the first quarter worth about $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in StandardAero during the first quarter worth about $12,343,000.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

