Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 999847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRZ. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

