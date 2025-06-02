StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $221.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million.

About StealthGas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in StealthGas by 5,542.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

