StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $221.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million.
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
