Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RGR opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other news, VP Timothy Lowney purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $73,414.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,125.38. The trade was a 32.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip Widman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,400.06. This represents a 14.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

