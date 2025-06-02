Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Position Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 442,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 998,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 601,684 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $2.23 on Monday. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $704.40 million, a P/E ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

