TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in TechTarget by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in TechTarget by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

TechTarget Price Performance

TechTarget stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $233.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.10. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

