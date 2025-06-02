Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.57. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

