Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives $63.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO James William Rogers sold 23,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $1,462,865.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,237,483.27. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,447.56. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,042 shares of company stock valued at $37,642,690. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tempus AI by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

