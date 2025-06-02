Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $168.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.26. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $2,207,948.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,612,197.30. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,624,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,072 shares of company stock worth $8,557,590. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

