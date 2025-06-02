TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Sells C$9,801,000.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.35, for a total value of C$9,801,000.00.
Shares of TVK opened at C$167.81 on Monday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.66 and a twelve month high of C$176.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 17.70%.
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
