TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Sells C$9,801,000.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.35, for a total value of C$9,801,000.00.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

Shares of TVK opened at C$167.81 on Monday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.66 and a twelve month high of C$176.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38.

TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TVK shares. National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.40.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

