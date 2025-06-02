Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $74.07 on Monday. Textron has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $94.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

