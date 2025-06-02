The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 832,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.4% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Up 0.2%

Andersons stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. Andersons has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Andersons will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

