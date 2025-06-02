The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $4.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Neil Campbell bought 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,485.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,452.97. This trade represents a 68.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dawn M. Zier bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,229 shares in the company, valued at $461,166.40. The trade was a 226.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 308,640 shares of company stock valued at $518,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

