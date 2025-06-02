The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2%

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.67 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

