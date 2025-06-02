Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Holdings Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $197.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

