THOR Industries (THO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. THOR Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.30-4.00 EPS.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect THOR Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.5%

THO opened at $81.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THO

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $255,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $1,177,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 433.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.