Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of ($0.66) per share and revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.
Tilly’s Trading Up 32.1%
Tilly’s stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $6.28.
Insider Transactions at Tilly’s
In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Shay Capital Llc purchased 44,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,915.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,676,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,232.40. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
