Top Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – May 30th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Costco Wholesale are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the design, manufacture, distribution or sale of motor vehicles and related components. Their performance reflects industry factors such as consumer demand trends, commodity and labor costs, regulatory changes (for safety and emissions), and technological innovation like electrification and autonomous driving. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.70. The company had a trading volume of 131,309,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,845,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $357.09. 44,399,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,649,596. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $36.50 on Friday, hitting $1,045.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,057. The firm has a market cap of $463.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $788.20 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $981.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $974.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

