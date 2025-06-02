Top Growth Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

Get alerts:

Welltower, BlackRock, Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, Prologis, Apollo Global Management, and Basel Medical Group are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at above-average rates compared to the broader market. These companies typically reinvest most of their profits into expansion projects rather than paying dividends. Investors buy growth stocks seeking capital appreciation but should be prepared for higher volatility and valuation multiples. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,389,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.24.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $977.95. 1,060,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $922.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $975.46. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,190,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,132. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. 11,185,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,414. The firm has a market cap of $320.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,087,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.07. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Basel Medical Group (BMGL)

OUR MISSION Basel Medical transcends the role of a conventional healthcare provider. We strive for excellence in medical services and aim to serve as a beacon of hope for patients across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Our mission encompasses the four following commitments: Patient–Centered Care. We prioritize our patient’s wellbeing above all else.

Shares of NASDAQ BMGL traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. 175,171,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,865. Basel Medical Group has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

