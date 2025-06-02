Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Now – May 31st

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, Honeywell International, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the research, development, manufacture and sale of prescription drugs, vaccines and other medical therapies. Because these companies face high research-and-development costs, lengthy regulatory approval processes and patent-driven market exclusivity, their stock prices can experience significant volatility depending on clinical trial results, regulatory decisions and competition from generics. Investors often include pharmaceutical stocks in healthcare-focused portfolios to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation of the drug industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded up $15.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $738.33. 6,102,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $776.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

REGN traded down $112.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.24. 6,307,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $485.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.99. 15,529,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.53. 11,606,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $156.20 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $133.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,235,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,763. The stock has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.17.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $224.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,422. The stock has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,636,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,616,358. The stock has a market cap of $193.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63.

