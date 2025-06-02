Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – May 31st

Get alerts:

Southern, Quanta Services, and Bank of New York Mellon are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the generation, development or equipment manufacturing for power produced from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth of clean-energy industries driven by environmental policies, technological advances and shifting consumer preferences. Performance in this sector can be influenced by government subsidies, regulatory changes and global energy demand trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $89.94. 10,681,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,481. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.04. 1,655,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,252. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.41.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,337,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

