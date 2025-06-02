Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 126,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 235,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66,844 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,908,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,806.08. This represents a 22.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Down 5.1%

Plug Power stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.