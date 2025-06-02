Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,112 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4,633.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.71 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

