Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.