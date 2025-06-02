Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 666,766.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1,049.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

