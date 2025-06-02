Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $41,000 in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

JOBY opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.34.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $58,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,196. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $65,732.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,259.98. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,913 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

