Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $63,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $118,596.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $972,599.36. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,449 shares in the company, valued at $26,034,081.58. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,547 shares of company stock valued at $22,307,280. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM stock opened at $173.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

