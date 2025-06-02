Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $308,000 Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,394.85. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $154,724.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,731.06. This represents a 7.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,371 shares of company stock worth $9,547,230. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $217.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.39 and its 200 day moving average is $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.59.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

