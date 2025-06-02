Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $38,000 Investment in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get DigiAsia alerts:

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigiAsia during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigiAsia Price Performance

Shares of DigiAsia stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. DigiAsia Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

DigiAsia Profile

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigiAsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiAsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.