Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Melar Acquisition Corp. I by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 327,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 223,672 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 576,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Melar Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Melar Acquisition Corp. I is based in NEW YORK.

