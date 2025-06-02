Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 68,284 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tilray were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $441.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.95. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

