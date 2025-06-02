Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Transcat were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Transcat by 686.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 1,052.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Transcat Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $87.51 on Monday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $815.42 million, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.