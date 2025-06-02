Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $41.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

