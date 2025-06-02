Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.41.

Twilio Stock Up 0.6%

TWLO opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $800,213.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,381,777.05. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,784 shares of company stock worth $4,226,942. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $8,858,000. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,448,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

