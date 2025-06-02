Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 30,000 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.83% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 221,144 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.