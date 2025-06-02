Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Limbach were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Limbach by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Limbach by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Limbach by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ LMB opened at $127.60 on Monday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.82. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMB. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,778. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

