Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $898,000 Stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Community were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Community by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Community by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Community by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $23.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $182.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

