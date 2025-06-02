U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:USB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,733,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

