UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 43,621 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 129.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 366,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 207,160 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,642,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Patrick Moylan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Borel purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,717.86. This represents a 137.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $431,525 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEOG

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.