UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after buying an additional 181,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BankUnited by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,696,000 after buying an additional 322,368 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in BankUnited by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after buying an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,525,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after buying an additional 127,159 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BKU. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

BankUnited Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $34.01 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $764,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. This represents a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,478.74. The trade was a 10.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,010 shares of company stock valued at $912,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

