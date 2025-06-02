UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10,163.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.5%

KWR stock opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.14. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $193.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

