UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,687 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.16% of Remitly Global worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 11,900,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $272,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,441,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,361,543.05. The trade was a 31.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $281,597.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,602,896.03. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,015,854 shares of company stock valued at $274,823,494. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

