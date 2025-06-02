UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases Shares of 177,875 The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 177,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $625,425.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,167.66. This represents a 54.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $2,395,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,811 shares of company stock valued at $10,337,133. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance
The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $55.82.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
