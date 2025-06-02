UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases Shares of 177,875 The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 177,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $625,425.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,167.66. This represents a 54.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $2,395,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,811 shares of company stock valued at $10,337,133. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $55.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.