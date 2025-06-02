UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Wall Street Zen raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
UGI Stock Up 0.5%
UGI stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
