United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 198.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,531,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 314,587 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,886,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,842,000 after buying an additional 110,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,357,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after buying an additional 915,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. CL King raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

