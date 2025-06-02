United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in United Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $316.34 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.49 and its 200-day moving average is $334.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.78, for a total value of $3,121,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,712.18. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $16,923,950 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

