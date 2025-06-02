Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 23,197 Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $34,391,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,989,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $8,616,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $127.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.58. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.