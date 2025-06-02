Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 38,874 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATGE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,425,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $4,143,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $132.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

