Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 89,477 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.59% of Carriage Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carriage Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 590,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Carriage Services by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In related news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $99,704.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,668.97. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $362,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carriage Services

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $682.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.